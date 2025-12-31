Subscribe
Big Announcement: Redeeming Democracy
A new name for my newsletter and a broadened focus on religion, racial justice, and the moral work of democracy
Feb 10
•
Robert P. Jones
61
6
8
Trump Goes Full Racist During Black History Month
My conversation with Joy Reid, Waj Ali, Tim Wise, and Karen Attiah about Trump promoting images of the Obamas as apes on social media.
Feb 7
•
Robert P. Jones
62
2
17
Countering Christian Nationalism with Joy Reid: Minnesota Edition
Plus other conversations with Waj Ali and John Harwood
Feb 4
•
Robert P. Jones
45
3
7
January 2026
MAGA's White Christian Nationalist End Game
A recording from Robert P. Jones and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali's live video
Jan 24
•
Robert P. Jones
and
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali
145
6
34
51:54
Trump Rips Off the Mask: My Conversation with Zeteo's John Harwood
A recording from Robert P. Jones and John Harwood's live video
Jan 16
•
Robert P. Jones
and
John Harwood
63
3
11
38:41
Trump's Lies Are Killing Us: The Deadly Consequences of Big and Little Lies Everywhere
Trump's deadly lies represent a new stage in the backsliding of America away from democracy.
Jan 9
•
Robert P. Jones
150
7
35
December 2025
The Five Most Watched Interviews on WTL in 2025
And LAST CALL: A 25% discount of annual subscriptions made by 12/31!
Dec 31, 2025
•
Robert P. Jones
17
1
2
My Top 3 Reads of 2025: Book Bans, Charting Christian Nationalism, Making Apartheid Great Again
Plus, 25% off annual paid newsletter subscriptions before end of the year.
Dec 27, 2025
•
Robert P. Jones
12
1
3
Announcing: Launch of "Confronting White Christian Nationalism" Partnership with Joy Reid
Plus and a 25% holiday discount through the end of the year.
Dec 18, 2025
•
Robert P. Jones
47
7
11
ICE and Empty Mangers: New Polling Shows Americans Reject Trump's Mass Deportation Agenda
PLUS, an announcement about my next book.
Dec 13, 2025
•
Robert P. Jones
78
10
20
Advent Hope in a Time of Authoritarianism: My Conversation with Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove
A recording from Robert P. Jones and Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove's live video
Dec 5, 2025
•
Robert P. Jones
and
Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove
39
1
7
31:57
November 2025
Conversations with Chatbot Jesus--What Could Go Wrong?
Plus the latest episode of The Convocation Unscripted
Nov 15, 2025
•
Robert P. Jones
79
4
20
