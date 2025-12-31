The Five Most Watched Interviews on WTL in 2025
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Dear WTL readers,
As we come to the end of this long challenging year, I wanted to share the three most watched interviews on #WhiteTooLong this year. Scroll down to see my conversations with:
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali on how Trump is grooming the MAGA base for political violence.
Katherine Stewart on the WTL Author Salon (note: paid subscribers can participate live in these monthly conversations)…