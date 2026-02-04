Redeeming Democracy by Robert P. Jones

Redeeming Democracy by Robert P. Jones

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol A's avatar
Carol A
7d

Ahh, Joy: 'So, he in their vision is a Roman?' Logical conclusion! Needs more digging into; how Jesus became white. Thanks much!!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Trish Strung's avatar
Trish Strung
3d

These Christian Nationalists are just horrible people. I am a White Christian Woman and these people in no way represent the Faith that I espouse. They are worse than hypocrites. I don't think there is a word to describe their evil. I know that I am supposed to love my enemies but in all honestly I find it very very difficult to love these people preaching such abomination in the name of the Christ.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert P. Jones · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture