Countering Christian Nationalism with Joy Reid: Minnesota Edition
Plus other conversations with Waj Ali and John Harwood
I’m excited to share the latest from the new monthly “Confronting White Christian Nationalism” segment, which I’ll be doing with Joy Reid throughout 2026 as we fight to protect our democracy from this threat. And stay tuned—I’ll have some exciting news to share in the coming days!
You can check out our latest installment below:
White Christian nationalism and its growing grip on American politics take center stage in this conversation with Joy Reid. She breaks down footage from a Minnesota church led by a pastor who also serves as an ICE field director, raising questions about faith, power, and immigration enforcement. Joined by Robert P. Jones of the Public Religion Research Institute, she examines how this movement departs from core Christian teachings and fuels authoritarian policies. The discussion connects history, ideology, and the fight over who gets to define Christianity in public life.
Here’s how you can tune in to future shows:
HOW TO WATCH: Live on Welcome to Joy’s House! on Substack and on YouTube.
I’ll also post the recording the following day here at #WhiteTooLong (please pardon the delay on this episode—I’ve been out of the country 2 of the last 3 weeks!).
WHEN: 7pm ET, third Wednesday of each month. I’ll send out a notice ahead of time. Mark your calendars—next show is February 18.
White Too Long by Robert P. Jones is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
ICYMI
Here are two other recent conversations I’ve had with THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali and John Harwood at Zeteo.
And here is a recent piece I wrote that has generated a lot of attention and was picked up at Religion News Service, Baptist News Global, and other outlets.
Ahh, Joy: 'So, he in their vision is a Roman?' Logical conclusion! Needs more digging into; how Jesus became white. Thanks much!!
These Christian Nationalists are just horrible people. I am a White Christian Woman and these people in no way represent the Faith that I espouse. They are worse than hypocrites. I don't think there is a word to describe their evil. I know that I am supposed to love my enemies but in all honestly I find it very very difficult to love these people preaching such abomination in the name of the Christ.