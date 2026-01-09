Trump's Lies Are Killing Us: The Deadly Consequences of Big and Little Lies Everywhere
Trump's deadly lies represent a new stage in the backsliding of America away from democracy.
During the opening days of his first term, Trump achieved something remarkable: according to The New York Times, “He said something untrue, in public, every day for the first 40 days of his presidency.” His spokesperson, Kellyanne Conway, coined the Orwellian term “alternative facts” to try to justify Trump’s insistence, despite clear evidence to the co…