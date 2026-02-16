Trump and Legal Authoritarianism: Live President's Day Convo with Kim Wehle

Today—President’s Day—I’m glad to share my Substack live conversation with Kim Wehle. Here at Redeeming Democracy, I’ll be bringing you many more of these opportunities throughout 2026, along with weekly analysis in the newsletter.

This is only the second SS live event we’ve done, but we had nearly 300 join us. Thank you Teresa Baustian, Acejonesz, Robin White, silversprings62, Missy, and many others for tuning in to my live video with Kim Wehle! Join me for my next live video in the app or (new!) on your desktop.

My guest today is Kim Wehle, who is an expert in constitutional law and author of The Little Law School with Kim Wehle , where she breaks down the complexity of the law for mere mortals. She is a Professor of Law at the University of Baltimore School of Law and a legal contributor for ABC News and Zeteo. She was also an Assistant United States Attorney in the Washington D.C. office. She is the author of the books What You Need to Know about Voting—and Why, How to Read The Constitution—and Why, and How to Think Like a Lawyer—and Why.

I asked Kim to join me after hearing her give an engaging keynote address at a conference on Religion and Democratic Resilience at the University of Cambridge. In this conversation, we talk about what she calls the phenomenon of “legal authoritarianism” that we are experiencing in the U.S. and what we all can do to stand up for democracy and the rule of law in these challenging times.

I encourage you to sign up for Kim’s newsletter and to buy her books, which you can find on the Redeeming Democracy bookshelf (and here’s a link to one).

