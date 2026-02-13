Dear Redeeming Democracy readers,

Thanks so much for the overwhelmingly supportive messages I’ve received about the new name for my newsletter—and for the dozens of new subscribers. President’s Day week is going to be a busy one. I’m excited to share three upcoming live virtual events for next week. And if you’re in the Austin area, I’ll be giving the keynote address next Friday night (02/20) at the Faithworks Compassion & Justice Conference, hosted at Riverbend Church. I hope you’ll join me at these events!

I’ve also relaunched the Redeeming Democracy bookshelf, the companion to this newsletter over at Bookshop. Check it out below.

And as a reminder, I’m offering a 25% discount on paid annual subscriptions through the end of February. Details below. If you know someone who would benefit from being a Redeeming Democracy subscriber, please help me spread the word by forwarding this email to them.

In solidarity,

Robby

1. President’s Day Substack+LIVE (02/16): Trump and “Legal Authoritarianism,” a Conversation with Constitutional Law Expert Kim Wehle

On President’s Day at 12:00 pm ET, join me for an engaging lunchtime conversation with The Little Law School with Kim Wehle , Professor of Law at the University of Baltimore School of Law and an expert on constitutional law and separation of powers. I recently heard Kim give an engaging talk at a University of Cambridge conference on religion and democratic resilience. We’ll talk about Trump and the problem of what Kim calls “legal authoritarianism” that is taking root in America today.

How to join: To watch (and ask questions), you’ll need to be logged into the Substack app or the Substack site on the web. I’ll send out an email reminder a few minutes before the event with a link to join. You can also open this post in the Substack app or on the web at the launch time and tap the “Join Live” button when the broadcast begins. If you’re not seeing the button yet, try refreshing the page a minute or two before start time and make sure you’re logged into the email address you use for Substack. Bring your questions — there’ll be time for live Q&A.

2. Webinar (02/17): Mapping Christian Nationalism Across All 50 States

Join us for PRRI’s next webinar, Tuesday, February 17, at 2 PM ET, where we unveil a the results of a large (>22,000 interviews) survey measuring Christian nationalism across all 50 states. Webinar will feature me, Melissa Deckman , Ruth Ben-Ghiat , and Bryan Massingale. Free but registration is required.

Register for PRRI Webinar

3. Countering White Christian Nationalism with Joy Reid (02/18)

On the third Wednesday of every month, I’ll be joining Joy-Ann Reid on The Joy Reid Show for a special segment on Countering White Christian Nationalism. Our next show is next Wednesday, February 18, in the 6:00-8:00 pm ET block. I’ll send out a more specific time closer to day. You can tune in to The Joy Reid Show live on YouTube here and watch past episodes here.

Updated Redeeming Democracy Bookshelf

Along with the renaming of my newsletter, I’ve refreshed the newsletter bookshelf over at bookshop. If I cover a book here, you’ll see it featured there. And if you purchase a book there, part of your purchase goes to support my writing here.

And note—my forthcoming book, Backslide: Reclaiming a Faith and a Nation after the Christian Turn Against Democracy, is now available for pre-order there (with a sneak peek at the cover and description).

Browse RD Bookshelf

Help Spread the Word—A 25% Discount

To mark the renaming of my newsletter, I’m offering a 25% discount on new annual paid subscriptions to Redeeming Democracy through the end of February. Click below to subscribe.

Get 25% off for 1 year

Your paid subscription helps sustain my work, keeps most content free for everyone, and gives you full access to the following:

Weekly analysis and original writing, including previews of upcoming work;

Participation in the comments section with a lively community;

Substack+LIVE video conversations on breaking news with thought leaders;

Monthly author salon webinars; and

Five years of archives.

It also represents your commitment to support unflinching writing and analysis on religion and democracy. That’s never been more critical.

*Note: If you’d like to receive the benefits of being a paid subscriber but have been laid off or furloughed because of the Trump administration’s attack on our government, or otherwise cannot afford it, drop me a note at robertpjones.substack@pm.me and I can arrange a complimentary paid subscription).