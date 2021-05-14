About Redeeming Democracy

Welcome to the Redeeming Democracy newsletter, featuring breaking research and reflections on religion, racial justice, and the moral work of democracy.

In these essays—grounded in sociological research, history, and theology—I ask: How can we reclaim a faith and a nation after the white Christian nationalist turn against democracy?

From the resurgence of white Christian nationalism to the possibilities of pluralistic democracy, my writing here will weave together repentance and hope, responsibility and civic repair, in the service of strengthening democratic resilience. I write about how conscience, faith, and courage can redeem not only our politics but our collective character and civic life together.

This newsletter is for readers committed to grappling with uncomfortable truths and engaging in the hard work of building a liberal democracy worthy of its promise.

The newsletter (formerly titled “White Too Long” after my 2020 book below) is hosted by me, Robert P. Jones. I’m the president and founder of Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI). I’m also the author of four books that take up the themes discussed in this newsletter:

Here’s why I wrote my most recent book, The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy:

Redeeming Democracy publishes weekly. What you’ll get each week:

Research and reflections on current events at the intersection of religion, racial justice, and democracy

Conversations with other authors and thought leaders

You’ll also get the following along the way:

Previews of my work in progress

Invitations to monthly live RD Salons with authors of important books

Office hours: Ask Me Anything (AMA) threads

Reflections from speaking engagements and connections with congregations across the country.

