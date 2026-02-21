The Prophet and the Preacher: Texas Democrats Offer Faith-Infused Alternatives to Christian Nationalism
The latest from the Countering White Christian Nationalism series with Joy Reid
In this episode of The Joy Reid Show and PRRI 's Countering White Christian Nationalism series, Joy-Ann Reid and I unpack the stakes in the Texas Senate primary, in which US Congressional Representative Jasmine Crockett, a fiery Black Christian woman with strong ties to Texas Black churches, takes on populist Texas State Representative James Talarico, who is also a Presbyterian seminary student. Drawing on some classic theological types, I suggest the March 3rd Senate primary represents a battle between the "prophet and the preacher." And we highlight how both candidates draw on their Christian faith to offer a striking alternative to the white Christian nationalism that animates their Republican opponents and the MAGA movement.
Redeeming Democracy by Robert P. Jones is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber (now 25% off through end of February).
Follow the Confronting White Christian Nationalism Series with Joy Reid
Stay tuned here on Redeeming Democracy for announcement about the ongoing “Confronting White Christian Nationalism” series with Joy Reid.
Mark your calendars: The series airs live on the Joy Reid Show on the third Wednesday of each month at 7pm ET.
You can see past episodes and subscribe to our playlist on YouTube here:
And ICYMI here is a link to our January episode:
A 25% Discount for February
To mark the recent renaming of my newsletter, I’m offering a 25% discount on new annual paid subscriptions to Redeeming Democracy through the end of February. Click below to subscribe and claim the discount.
Your paid subscription helps sustain my work, keeps most content free for everyone, and gives you full access to the following:
Weekly analysis and original writing, including previews of upcoming work;
Participation in the comments section with a lively community;
Substack+LIVE video conversations on breaking news with thought leaders;
Monthly author salon webinars; and
Five years of archives.
It also represents your commitment to support unflinching writing and analysis on religion and democracy. That’s never been more critical.
*Note: If you’d like to receive the benefits of being a paid subscriber but have been laid off or furloughed because of the Trump administration’s attack on our government, or otherwise cannot afford it, drop me a note at robertpjones.substack@pm.me and I can arrange a complimentary paid subscription).
Crockett's support for military aid to Israel leads to questions of whether she is a counter to white Christian Nationalism. She is fiery on domestic issues, but we can't ignore war and peace which is the majority of the budget.
...and the sociologist...I am seeing your work on the American Values Survey utilized profitably in many places...including on my own small substack...
https://jonathanbrownson.substack.com/p/i-pledge-allegiance?r=gdp9j