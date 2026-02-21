Redeeming Democracy by Robert P. Jones

Redeeming Democracy by Robert P. Jones

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Samuel's avatar
Bill Samuel
1d

Crockett's support for military aid to Israel leads to questions of whether she is a counter to white Christian Nationalism. She is fiery on domestic issues, but we can't ignore war and peace which is the majority of the budget.

Reply
Share
Jonathan Brownson's avatar
Jonathan Brownson
1d

...and the sociologist...I am seeing your work on the American Values Survey utilized profitably in many places...including on my own small substack...

https://jonathanbrownson.substack.com/p/i-pledge-allegiance?r=gdp9j

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert P. Jones · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture