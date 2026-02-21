In this episode of The Joy Reid Show and PRRI 's Countering White Christian Nationalism series, Joy-Ann Reid and I unpack the stakes in the Texas Senate primary, in which US Congressional Representative Jasmine Crockett, a fiery Black Christian woman with strong ties to Texas Black churches, takes on populist Texas State Representative James Talarico, who is also a Presbyterian seminary student. Drawing on some classic theological types, I suggest the March 3rd Senate primary represents a battle between the "prophet and the preacher." And we highlight how both candidates draw on their Christian faith to offer a striking alternative to the white Christian nationalism that animates their Republican opponents and the MAGA movement.

