The Separation of Church and Hate: RD Author Salon with John Fugelsang and Robert P. Jones

Thank you Don Flowers, Kathryn Amos, Susan Marquis, John Scott, Doug Jolley, and many other paid subscribers for tuning into my live video with John Fugelsang last night! If you missed it, I hope you’ll join me for my next live video in the app.

John Fugelsang joined me to talk about his New York Times bestselling book, Separation of Church and Hate: A Sane Person’s Guide to Taking Back the Bible from Fundamentalists, Fascists, and Flock-Fleecing Frauds. Published last fall, John and this book have been causing a buzz everywhere. I hope you’ll watch this engaging and upbeat conversation about the upside down era in which we’re living.

And a heads up—On September 4th at 12:30 pm ET, I’ll join John on his radio show Tell Me Everything on SiriusXM Progress to talk about my forthcoming book, BACKSLIDE: Reclaiming a Faith and a Nation After the Christian Turn Against Democracy.

And if you haven’t picked up John’s book yet, it’s available here from Bookshop.

Buy Separation of Church and Hate

As a reminder, these occasional live events are for paid subscribers only. If you missed the opportunity to participate live and ask John quesitons, good news—I’m still offering a 25% discount on all annual paid subscriptions between now and my book publication date of September 8. You can upgrade to a discounted paid subscription with the button below and get access to future author salons throughout the year.

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About John Fugelsang

John Fugelsang is the New York Times bestselling author of Separation of Church and Hate. He’s a Drama League–nominated actor, comedian, and broadcaster who’s hosted many TV shows and podcasts, including the acclaimed Tell Me Everything series on SiriusXM Progress. He’s gotten George Harrison to give his final performance on VH1, debated Jerry Falwell and David Duke, and made many appearances on MSNBC, FOX News, and CNN. He has been murdered on CSI and picketed by the Westboro Baptist Church. His epic PBS road trip film on the American Dream, Dream On, directed by Roger Weisberg, was named Best Documentary at the New York Independent Film Festival. Fugelsang lives in New York City with his family. His new book is Fake Christians.

About Separation of Church and Hate

NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER * In the spirit of George Carlin and Christopher Hitchens, the son of a former Catholic nun and a Franciscan brother delivers a deeply irreverent and biblically correct takedown of far-right Christian hatred—a book for believers, atheists, agnostics, and anyone who’ll ever have to deal with a Christian nationalist.



For more than two centuries, the United States Constitution has given us the right to a society where church and state exist independently. But Christianity has been hijacked by far-right groups and politicians who seek to impose their narrow views on government, often to justify oppressive and unequal policies. The extremists who weaponize the Bible for earthly power aren’t actually on the side of Jesus—and historically they never have been. How do we fight back against those acting—literally—in bad faith?



Comedian and broadcaster John Fugelsang finally offers the answers. In this informative, perspective-shifting book, Fugelsang takes readers through common fundamentalist arguments on abor­tion, immigration, LGBTQ rights, and more—exposing their hypocrisy and inaccuracy through scripture, common sense, and deeply inappropriate humor. It offers practical tips on how to debate your loved one, coworker, or neighbor on the issues that divide us using that Bible they claim to follow.



But Fugelsang’s message is about more than just taking down hypocrites. It’s about fighting for the love, mercy, and service that are supposed to make up the heart of Christianity. Told with Fugelsang’s trademark blend of radical honesty, comedy, and deep political and religious knowledge, Separation of Church and Hate is the book every American needs today. It’s a rallying cry for compassion and clarity for anyone of any faith who’s sick of religion being used as a cloaking device for hate.

Buy Separation of Church and Hate