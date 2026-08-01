What's With White Christian Nationalists' Love of ICE and Concentration Camps? With Waj Ali

Thank you Lisa Gonzalez, Laura A. Drury, PJ Schuster, Skutt Hope, Stuart Cohen, and many others for tuning into my live video with THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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ICYMI live, I joined THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali earlier this week to talk about my recent post revealing the strong Republican and white Christian nationalist support not only for ICE but for rounding up immigrants and putting them in concentration camps that are begin built on U.S. soil.

In our conversation, Waj quickly got to the heart of it: “It’s an ideology of cruelty.” Just take a look at this single chart. And let this reality sink in for a moment.

Three quarters of Republicans and white Christian nationalists (these are overlapping constituencies: a majority of Republicans qualify as Christian nationalists) agree that “the government should detain immigrants who are in the country illegally in internment camps until they can be deported.” That’s where Trump’s bigotry and his MAGA movement have brought us.

I hope you’ll listen to the whole conversation as Waj and I break it all down. We also talk about what my new book, BACKSLIDE, has to say about our current moment.

My New Book BACKSLIDE Drops in Just a Few Weeks

My new book BACKSLIDE is now available for pre-order, delivery 09/08. Here’s what Joy-Ann Reid had to say about the book:

As you may know, preorders play a big role in the success of a book. In fact, the single most important thing you can do to support an author is to pre-order his or her book. Pre-orders signal to retailers that they should have sufficient copies on hand on publication day and encourages them to promote it in their stores.

If you order now, BACKSLIDE will be delivered to your doorstep or device the day after Labor Day, September 8. What better way to kick off the fall as we look toward the consequential midterm elections? It’s available in hardcover, ebook, and audio book everywhere books are sold. (Note: Ordering through Bookshop or Amazon using the links below helps support this newsletter, while ordering a signed copy helps support my local independent bookstore, People’s Book).

Buy from Bookshop

Buy from Amazon

Buy SIGNED from People's Book

And click here if you’d like to hear a sneak preview of the audio book.

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If you want to dig into the numbers more, here’s the full post with the latest PRRI data.