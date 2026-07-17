Trump Plots Midterm Chaos

Thank you Rebecca Bailey, Jools, Deacon Jean Marie Angelo, Candace Adams, Julie Johnson Coulter, and many others for tuning into our live video with Kristin Du Mez and Jemar Tisby, PhD! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Late yesterday afternoon, after our weekly taping of The Convocation Unscripted—our weekly video podcast with me, Kristin Du Mez , Jemar Tisby, PhD , and Diana Butler Bass — I threw out a wacky idea: What if we watched Trump’s speech about “election security” and we did it live on Substack?

Kristin and Jemar somehow agreed to the idea (Diana is five hours ahead of us in Ireland, so she was off the hook), and we responded in real-time to the speech.

For all the mirth we experienced planning this impromptu episode, the subject couldn’t be more serious. What we witnessed is nothing less than the President of the United States laying the groundwork to undermine and subvert the midterm elections.

In this episode, we give tons of book recommendations, practical steps for taking action, and our own analysis of the gravity of this moment.

Listen to the episode, but don’t stop there. Share this with someone you think needs to hear it, too. If you’d like to hear more real time analysis from us each week, please sign up for The Convocation Unscripted below (it’s free).

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What did you think of Trump’s speech? Let me know in the comments.