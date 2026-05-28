Sneak Preview: My First Public Conversation About My Forthcoming Book BACKSLIDE

Thank you Don Flowers, Skutt Hope, Kiera Stroup, Julie Johnson Coulter, Melinda, and many others for tuning into my live video with Joy-Ann Reid—my first public conversation about my forthcoming book, Backslide: Reclaiming a Faith and a Nation After the Christian Turn Against Democracy. BACKSLIDE is now available for pre-order wherever books are sold, and signed copies are available from my favorite local bookstore (see details below).

If you missed this one, be sure to join me for my next live video in the app.

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How To Get Your Copy of BACKSLIDE

I’m so excited that my new book, BACKSLIDE: Reclaiming a Faith and a Nation after the Christian Turn Against Democracy, is now available for pre-order wherever books are sold.

As you may know, pre-orders play a big role in the success of a book. In fact, the single most important thing you can do to support an author is to pre-order his or her book. It signals to retailers that they should have sufficient copies on hand on publication day and encourages them to promote it in their own stores.

If you order now, the book will be delivered to your doorstep or device the day after Labor Day, September 8. What better way to kick off the fall as we face the consequential midterm elections? It’s available in hardcover, ebook, and audio book everywhere books are sold. (Note: Ordering through Bookshop or Amazon using the links below helps support this newsletter, while ordering a signed copy helps support my local independent bookstore, People’s Book).

Buy from Bookshop

Buy from Amazon

Buy SIGNED from People's Book

Here’s what Joy and some other fellow travelers have had to say about the book:

“An urgent call to save our democracy―and the Christian faith―from the scourge of religious nationalism. Robert P. Jones infuses his call for an American reawakening in the language of the faith so many of us grew up with―one that prioritizes brotherhood over separation, and care for the least of these over selfishness and hate.”

―Joy-Ann Reid , New York Times best-selling author and host of The Joy Reid Show



“Jones stands as one of the most important Christian voices in our time. He confronts, unflinchingly, the ugliness at the heart of the white evangelical embrace of Trumpism. He calls those who believe and live the Gospel to confront authoritarianism directly and to refuse to break bread with those who embrace it in the name of the Christian faith. Backslide is a powerful jeremiad for these dark days and clarion call for us all!”

― Eddie S. Glaude Jr., Princeton University; author of America, USA: How Race Shadows the Nation’s Anniversaries



“With history as a guide, Robert P. Jones issues a clarion call to American Christians: choose either the way of Christ or complicity with a movement that preys on the vulnerable and privileges the few. Every American Christian should read this book and take its message to heart. This is our 1933.”

―Kristin Du Mez , New York Times best-selling author of Live, Laugh, Love and Jesus and John Wayne

I can’t wait for this book to make its way into the world and to share it with you all.