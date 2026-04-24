Help with Your Subscription

This support page addresses the most frequent questions and issues from subscribers. Here’s the most important takeaway. Nearly all issues can be solved in two ways:

Manage your account – redeemingdemocracy.net/account Contact me about unresolved issues related to Redeeming Democracy – robertpjones.substack@pm.me

There’s detailed information about common problems below. Simply scroll down and look for the heading that addresses your concern.

IMPORTANT: PLEASE DO NOT DISPUTE CREDIT CARD CHARGES

from Redeeming Democracy with your bank. See Below.

For Everyone

HOW SUBSTACK MANAGES SUBSCRIPTIONS

When you subscribe to Redeeming Democracy, a Substack account is created for you under the email address used to subscribe, if you don’t already have one. If you do have one, and you are a paid subscriber to another Substack newsletter, the credit card information you have on file will be used when your purchase a paid subscriptions to Redeeming Demcracy.

Substack puts power in readers’ hands, and it restricts the things newsletter owners can do because many readers subscribe to more than one publication. This is different than other email services. Here are some basics.

YOUR EMAIL ADDRESS IS YOUR IDENTITY ON SUBSTACK

EVERYTHING on Substack works off of your email address. Your rights to paid content, your billing information, your other subscriptions are all based on your email address. A common cause of confusion is when subscribers have more than one email address, one paid and one free. We recommend users have only one subscription to avoid this confusion, but if you do have more than one, please make sure you are using the one associated with your paid account when trying to access paid content.

LOGGING IN TO YOUR ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but you are asked to subscribe when you go to the newsletter home page, just enter your email address in the subscribe box and Substack will send you an email to log in. YOU DON’T NEED A PASSWORD. There’s a “verify” button at the bottom of the email. That’s all you need.

CHANGING YOUR EMAIL ADDRESS

Many subscribers need to change their email address — they move, get a new job, decide to try another email provider — so you will need to keep it current to continue to receive emails from us. However, we can’t change your email address—but you can!

Go to redeemingdemocracy.net/account

At the top of the page, you will see your email address and an Edit button. Click on the Edit button, enter your new email address, and click on Change email.

IF YOU AREN’T RECEIVING EMAILS

There are two likely reasons for missing emails:

Emails are accidentally disabled. Check first to see if your emails are disabled. Go to redeemingdemocracy.net/account. Scroll down to Notifications and make sure “Posts” is enabled. If it isn’t, turn it on and you will again receive emails. Emails are being “dropped.” If your emails are being “dropped,” you most likely marked a Substack email, not necessarily from Redeeming Democracy, as spam. Substack disables email addresses that mark Substack emails as spam to protect its deliverability reputation with email providers.

If your Post notifications are on but you aren’t receiving emails, contact me at robertpjones.substack@pm.me and we will work with Substack support to turn them back on.

For Paid Subscribers

UPDATING YOUR CREDIT CARD

In Substack, all paid subscription autorenew. That means that when the end of your subscription term arrives, the credit card you used to subscribe will be charged the amount of your subscription term. If you would like to make a one-time/non-renewing subscription to Redeeming Democracy, please contact me at robertpjones.substack@pm.me and I can help set that up.

If you change your credit card during your subscription term, or if a new card is issued with new expiration date, please go to redeemingdemocracy.net/account and scroll down to Payment Information, click on Edit next to Payment method, and enter a current credit card number. Keeping your payment information current will prevent lapses in your subscription.

CHANGING YOUR SUBSCRIPTION PLAN

If you want to change your subscription plan from or to monthly, yearly, or cultivating, click on Change next to Plan under Subscription and choose the plan you want.

*NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT DISPUTE CREDIT CARD CHARGES from Redeeming Democracy with your bank.

When your yearly or monthly subscription renews, you might see an unfamiliar notation for “RobertPJones,” “Substack,” “Redeeming Democracy,” or a series of ten numbers on your bill. (The charge sometimes issues from San Francisco or California). THIS IS NOT FRAUD. If you have a question, email me at robertpjones.substack@pm.me, please.

Whatever you do, please, please, please: DO NOT DISPUTE OR CANCEL THROUGH YOUR BANK! They charge onerous fees when you do so. I’m happy to help you if you can’t figure out how to adjust your subscription or need a refund.

Experts in credit card fraud urge consumers to work with the vendor before disputing a charge. We have found that most disputes are in error because the charge was not recognized.

CANCELING YOUR SUBSCRIPTION

If you no longer want a paid subscription to Redeeming Democracy, go to: redeemingdemocracy.net/account.

Scroll to the bottom of the page where you will fink a link to cancel your subscription. You’ll have a choice of pausing or cancelling your subscription. If you cancel, you will remain a paid subscriber until your current subscription term ends.

Thank you for your support. I’m really glad you decided to be a part of the Redeeming Democracy community.