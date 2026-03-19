Predators [E4]: Countering White Christian Nationalism with Joy Reid and Robby Jones
On part four of our TJRS - PRRI series, Joy and Robby talk with Katherine Stewart about the Epstein types inside the White Christian Nationalist world.
All, stay tuned for a sneak peek at my new book, Backslide: Reclaiming a Faith and a Nation after the Christian Turn Against Democracy—coming next week. It’s now available for pre-order at the link above.
Just dropped! On Part Four of our Countering White Christian Nationalism series, Joy-Ann Reid and I were joined by journalist Katherine Stewart, whose reporting focuses on the Christian far right. We discuss the wave of sexual predators being uncovered among the MAGA Christian right, and whether white Christian nationalists are ignoring the revelations about Trump and Epstein.
If you aren’t familiar with Katherine’s work, be sure to check out her NY times bestselling book, Money, Lies, and God: Inside the Movement to Destroy American Democracy, now in paperback.
And if you missed earlier episodes of Countering White Christian Nationalism with Joy and Robby, you can catch up on the whole series here.
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ICYMI on Redeeming Democracy
And don’t forget to tune in weekly at The Convocation Unscripted, a weekly podcast featuring me, Jemar Tisby, PhD , Kristin Du Mez , and Diana Butler Bass . Latest episode is below.
I am enjoying the series on TJRS. I respect Joy Reid, and I'm glad you are teaming up with her to help folks understand the White Christian Nationalist world using both your excellent research results and your personal experience growing up in the Christian South. Because I follow the Convocation and it's four members, I feel like a friend has shown up on Joy Reid's show😊. Katherine Stewart was a great addition to part four. I'm pleased to say my library has The Power Worshippers which I recommend and Money Lies and God which I've just reserved. I've asked my library to purchase Backslide to add to their Robert P. Jones collection.