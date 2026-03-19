Redeeming Democracy by Robert P. Jones

Redeeming Democracy by Robert P. Jones

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Barbara
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I am enjoying the series on TJRS. I respect Joy Reid, and I'm glad you are teaming up with her to help folks understand the White Christian Nationalist world using both your excellent research results and your personal experience growing up in the Christian South. Because I follow the Convocation and it's four members, I feel like a friend has shown up on Joy Reid's show😊. Katherine Stewart was a great addition to part four. I'm pleased to say my library has The Power Worshippers which I recommend and Money Lies and God which I've just reserved. I've asked my library to purchase Backslide to add to their Robert P. Jones collection.

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