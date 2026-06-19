Redeeming Democracy by Robert P. Jones

Redeeming Democracy by Robert P. Jones

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janinsanfran's avatar
janinsanfran
3d

Magnificent. thank you.

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Cheryl Palmer's avatar
Cheryl Palmer
2d

Truly, inspired words. And, I love your suggested reflection time between Juneteenth and July 4th.

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