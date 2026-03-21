Redeeming Democracy by Robert P. Jones

Redeeming Democracy by Robert P. Jones

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Mary Ann Holtz's avatar
Mary Ann Holtz
19h

Well done, and thank you so much for the work you're doing

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Carol A's avatar
Carol A
20h

It is Backslide, not Backlash, isn't it? Yes, good short clip of you and Melissa, thanks!

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