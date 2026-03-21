After being delayed twice, CNN is finally airing a new documentary, “The Whole Story: The Rise of Christian Nationalism" tomorrow March 22nd at 8pm EST, barring breaking news. I was able to screen it in advance in preparation for an interview PRRI CEO Melissa Deckman and I did with CNN’s Pamela Brown who spearheaded the project. In this 7-minute interview, we talk about Pete Hegseth’s connection to Doug Wilson’s Christian nationalist movement and the dangers of his Christian crusader mentality that is casting of the war in Iran as a holy war with God on our side. We reflect on these developments in light of the analysis I’ve done for my forthcoming book, Backslide: Reclaiming a Faith and a Nation after the Christian Turn Against Democracy and PRRI’s latest study of the prevalence of Christian nationalism in all 50 states. Click the button or image below to watch the interview.

Watch the CNN Interview

Here are more details about the CNN documentary. I think it’s exceptionally well done. It includes PRRI data and excellent interviews with Rev. William J. Barber, II and scholars Julie Ingersoll and Matthew D. Taylor . From the official description:

In this hour, Brown examines the growing influence of Christian nationalism, an ideology rooted in the belief that the United States was founded as a Christian nation and that its laws and institutions should reflect Christian values. Through immersive reporting and on-the-ground access, the episode explores how a movement once largely confined to the margins of white evangelical culture has gained new visibility and political power.

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ICYMI and Related

Here’s a piece I wrote a year ago, warning of the dangers of Hegseth’s Christian nationalist views.

Check out the latest episode of my monthly “Confronting White Christian Nationalism” series with Joy-Ann Reid , which includes a conversation with Katherine Stewart .

And here’s the latest episode from The Convocation Unscripted , just posted yesterday.