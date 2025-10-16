The Persistent Color Line in the Church: My Conversation with Obery Hendricks on the Politics of Jesus Podcast
Plus, three upcoming October events.
All, this week I’m sharing my recent conversation with my long-time friend Dr. Obery Hendricks and Rev. LaKeshah Womack on The Politics of Jesus Podcast. We talked about the trajectory of my work on religion and white supremacy over the last 10 years and three books, and how that work shapes what I’m seeing in the current moment. I hope you’ll tune in below. And don’t…