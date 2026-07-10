Redeeming Democracy by Robert P. Jones

Redeeming Democracy by Robert P. Jones

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ann hunt's avatar
ann hunt
3d

thanks for sharing the audio clip... it was helpful to me as I thought about the deep hole I fell into yesterday over the events in my life that followed a decision I made 50 years ago more or less and that shaped my unfolding future, punishing me for my choice, but not ultimately shaping my response to those events... it was my own personal encounter with the remnants of an older southern Christian morality that was dying but still supported by an aging life support only to re-emerge in our present time in a more virulent form. I still don't know whether it is regret, shame or something else that I carry with me that keeps me silent but haunted... Even if it costs me more I am buying the book locally (I've forgotten if I ordered it previously on one of your many offers but I don't think so.) Looking forward to having it in my hands.

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Lori Z.'s avatar
Lori Z.
1d

Wonderful Robby. What a powerful read this is and while I'm not an audiobook book fan, will likely get the audiobook as well.

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