Dear #WhiteTooLong readers,

In the wake of the release of PRRI’s 2025 American Values Survey last week at The Brookings Institution, I’ve been having a lot of conversations about the findings. If you haven’t checked it out yet, you can read the full survey findings here. I’m sharing below two timely conversations I had with Jennifer Rubin at The Contrarian and Michael Podhorzer about the findings.

The s…