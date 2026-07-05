Last Day: 25% Discount Offer for the 250th Anniversary

In honor of this season of critical patriotism between Juneteenth and Independence Day, and in recognition of our nation’s 250th anniversary, I’m making available a 25% discount off of all annual paid subscriptions activated by today, July 5th.

If you are able, please consider becoming a paid subscriber to my newsletter as we work to strengthen our democracy together.

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Your paid subscription helps sustain my work, keeps most content free for everyone, and gives you full access to engaging community conversations and author salon webinars. It also represents your commitment to supporting unflinching writing and analysis on religion, racial justice, and democracy. That’s never been more critical.

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*Note: If you’d like to receive the benefits of being a paid subscriber but cannot afford it, drop me a note at robertpjones.substack@pm.me and I can arrange a complimentary paid subscription.

Why Paid Subscribers Say They Support Redeeming Democracy

Here’s what recent paid subscribers have had to say about why they support Redeeming Democracy. Thank you all!

ICYMI on Redeeming Democracy

Thanks to the more than 300 of you who joined us last week for our RD Author Salon with Greg Garrett ( Good Trouble ) about his new book, White Lies: Dismantling 10 Cultural Myths about Race. Paid subscribers get access to these author salons throughout the year.