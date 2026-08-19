Dear Redeeming Democracy readers,

We’re now just three weeks away from the launch of my forthcoming book, BACKSLIDE, but I’m squeezing in one more RD Author Salon before I hit the road on the book tour (more on that soon!). And as a reminder, I’ll be on the Joy Reid Show tonight around 7:20 P.M. ET as part of our ongoing “Countering White Christian Nationalism” series, airing on the third Thursday of each month.

Mark your calendars—I’m thrilled to announce that my next interactive RD Author Salon will be held with Rep. Jared Huffman via Substack+Live this Friday at 5:00 pm ET.

Rep. Jared Huffman will join me to talk about his new book, No Prophets: The Fight to Save Democracy from Christian Nationalism, just published this week. I hope you’ll join us for this engaging conversation with someone who has witness the Christian nationalist assaults on our government from the inside. And if you haven’t picked up his book yet, it’s available here from Bookshop.

Buy No Prophets at Bookshop

As a reminder, these occasional live events are for paid subscribers only. But good news—I’m still offering a 25% discount on all annual paid subscriptions between now and my own book publication date of September 8. If you’re a free subscriber, you can upgrade to a discounted paid subscription with the button below and get access to future author salons throughout the year.

Get 25% off for 1 year

I hope you’ll join Rep. Huffman and me for this lively conversation at this important time of reflection about our nation’s history and future. If you’re a paid subscriber already, you’ll get an email when the event starts, or you can bookmark this link.

Onward,

Robby

About Rep. Jared Huffman

Jared Huffman is a Humanist and the only member of Congress to admit he does not believe in gods. He founded the Congressional Freethought Caucus with Congressman Jamie Raskin to promote sound public policy based on reason, science, and moral values. He lives in San Rafael, California.

About No Prophets

Sinclair Lewis is said to have warned: “When fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying the cross.” On January 6, 2021, Rep. Jared Huffman saw something chillingly close to that vision. Thousands of Christians following self-declared prophets stormed the Capitol. The insurrection should have been a national wake-up call about Christian nationalism. Instead, most Americans and politicians looked away.

No Prophets argues that Christian nationalism is now America’s most dangerous political movement. Huffman pulls back the curtain on religious extremists behind the insurrection who have only grown more powerful with Trump’s return. Openly vowing to destroy church-state separation and democracy as we know it, they now work inside the highest levels of government to drive domestic and foreign policy, reshape federal agencies, undermine science and education, and tilt elections. The endgame: an authoritarian theocracy that imposes their religious beliefs by force of law.

Drawing on his experiences as a formerly devout Christian and the only Humanist ever to serve in Congress, Huffman maps the movement’s largely hidden landscape--taking readers behind the scenes of the Capitol, exposing the tactics and myths Christian nationalists use to advance their agenda, and showing how America is imperiled by our reluctance to confront threats cloaked in Christianity.

But, he argues, it’s not too late. If we muster a broad interfaith coalition grounded in shared commitment to democracy, we can reclaim the public square for everyone--religious and secular--to share on equal terms.

No Prophets is a clear-eyed, urgent appeal to defend the secular foundations of democracy.

How to Join the Substack+Live Author Salon

This will be a paid-subscriber-only event, held directly on Substack. Paid subscribers can join by clicking the live event link, by opening the reminder from Substack, or by going to the Substack app when the event begins. (Note: You do NOT have to pre-register as you have in the past).

How to join:

Make sure you are logged in to Substack with the account connected to your paid subscription. Click the event link HERE. A few minutes before the event starts, open the link or check your Substack app/Activity notifications and join from there.

For the smoothest experience, I recommend installing or updating the Substack app and turning on Substack notifications so you receive the live reminder when the event begins.

Because this event is reserved for paid subscribers, free subscribers who would like to attend can upgrade with a 25% discount before the event here:

Get 25% off for 1 year

I hope you’ll join us. You’ll have a chance to hear from Rep. Huffman directly and to post questions in the chat. If you miss it, I’ll email a link to the conversation the next day.

ICYMI: Recent RD Author Salons