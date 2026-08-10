Redeeming Democracy by Robert P. Jones

Redeeming Democracy by Robert P. Jones

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Julia Ruggieri's avatar
Julia Ruggieri
8h

I’ve already bought and read his book! I laughed and I cried through the whole book. As a cradle Episcopalian, it hit home for me.

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Lori Z.'s avatar
Lori Z.
7h

Looking forward to this very much.

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