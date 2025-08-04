How Authoritarians Co-opt the Language of Religion: My Conversation with Ruth Ben-Ghiat
Tune in to my second in-depth conversation with Ruth Ben-Ghiat about authoritarianism and Christian nationalism.
Dear #WhiteTooLong subscribers,
I hope you all are finding some time to rest and recharge during these waning weeks of summer. In the recent episode of The Convocation Unscripted, Jemar, Diana, Kristin, and I talked about two things being simultaneously true: 1) That if we’re not feeling distress, it means we’ve become morally disengaged; and 2) That we need to be able…