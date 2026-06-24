Redeeming Democracy by Robert P. Jones

Redeeming Democracy by Robert P. Jones

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Julie Johnson Coulter's avatar
Julie Johnson Coulter
1d

Thank you for your dedicated work to help people understand this time we're in. Ordered your book from my local independent bookshop!

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Lori Z.'s avatar
Lori Z.
18h

It is absolutely bracing and so much more. It's a must read book!

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