Dear Redeeming Democracy readers,

First, thanks to those of you who have taken advantage of the 25% discount on a paid annual subscription to Redeeming Democracy—welcome! If you’re a free subscriber and would like to support my writing and get access to paid subscriber benefits like live book salons with amazing authors throughout the year, the 25% discount offer will be available through July 4th.

Get 25% off for 1 year

Second, Barnes & Noble is running a four-day flash sale for my new book. Preorder BACKSLIDE at bn.com from 6/23-6/26 and get 25% off with code PREORDER25.

Details on both offers are below. (Note: If you take advantage of both discounts, you’ll get BACKSLIDE for just $5 compared to the full price.)

In the meantime, the first official review of BACKSLIDE has just posted over at Publisher’s Weekly. I’m so grateful for those of you who have supported my writing over these past three years as I’ve been working on the new book. And I’m excited it’s almost here.

In solidarity,

Robby

Publishers Weekly Review of BACKSLIDE (Excerpt)

I’m thrilled to see this strong review of BACKSLIDE that just posted yesterday at PW:

Bestselling religious scholar Jones (The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy) examines the connection between the rise of right-wing extremism and evangelical Christianity in his bracing latest. Jones grounds his critique in the dual theological and political roots of the term “backslide.” Jones sees this dual sense of backsliding as the core of Trumpism, arguing that “we are now living in a... backslidden nation.” Jones is adamant: “We can no longer pretend we do not know where this path will lead.” Jones presents a vision of America as “fallen into... apostasy.” But he remains hopeful, noting that “backsliding is not irreversible,” as “repentance is possible... with confession” and the “acknowledging of difficult truths.” It’s a potent reckoning.

Read the full review here.

B&N 25% Discount Offer - Flash Sale

Preorder BACKSLIDE at bn.com from 6/23-6/26 and get 25% off with code PREORDER25. Note, this discount is only available to B&N members but free memberships are available - learn more at barnesandnoble.com/membership/.

Get 25% Off BACKSLIDE at B&N

Redeeming Democracy 25% Discount Offer for the 250th Anniversary

In honor of Juneteenth and Independence Day, and in recognition of our nation’s 250th anniversary, I’m making available a 25% discount off of all annual paid subscriptions to Redeeming Democracy activated by July 4th.

Get 25% off for 1 year

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