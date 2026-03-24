Redeeming Democracy by Robert P. Jones

Redeeming Democracy by Robert P. Jones

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Lori Z.'s avatar
Lori Z.
14h

Preordered also. I will thank you for the daunting news, despite it all I do believe you are right. I am truly looking forward to reading your book.

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Cindy Fogleman's avatar
Cindy Fogleman
21h

Just preordered although the temptation was strong not to terrify myself. The threat is coming from side the house.

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