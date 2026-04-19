Hi, Redeeming Democracy readers,

As most of you know, this year Joy-Ann Reid and I launched a monthly series—live on the third Wednesday of each month in the 7pm hour—called “Countering White Christian Nationalism.” This week we released episode five, where we tackle the subject of the apostasy of MAGA Christianity and Donald Trump’s recent blasphemous depiction of himself as Jesus—which he made after criticizing Pope Leo XIV for being “soft of crime” of all things. It’s absurd and appalling. But what’s it all really about? We unpack the theology and the politics behind the drama.



I’m posting the most recent episode below. And you can view the whole series here.

ICYMI on Redeeming Democracy

Check Out the Redeeming Democracy Shelf at Bookshop

If you haven’t browsed there yet, check out my Redeeming Democracy booshelf over at Bookshop.com. You’ll find a curated list of recommended books—including two forthcoming books my me (BACKSLIDE) and Kristin Du Mez (LIVE LAUGH LOVE). Plus, if you purchase a book there, a portion of your purchase goes to support this newsletter.

View the RD Bookshop