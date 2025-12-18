Announcing: Launch of "Confronting White Christian Nationalism" Partnership with Joy Reid
Plus and a 25% holiday discount through the end of the year.
Dear #WhiteTooLong readers,
I’m excited to announce the launch of a new monthly “Confronting White Christian Nationalism” segment, which I’ll be doing with Joy Reid throughout 2026 as we fight to protect our democracy from this threat.
And I’m also pleased to share an offer of 25% off paid annual subscriptions for the holidays. Scroll down for details.
He…