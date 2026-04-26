Redeeming Democracy by Robert P. Jones

Redeeming Democracy by Robert P. Jones

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julia Ruggieri's avatar
Julia Ruggieri
2h

I’ve pre-ordered both of your books on Audible. I know it doesn’t help your counts, but it’s the way I’m consuming most books now. If I didn’t, I would be hauled away for owning a hoarder house-full of books.

Listening to books allows me to engage in other chores and activities as well.

I can’t wait to hear what you both have written!!!!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert P. Jones · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture