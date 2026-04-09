Redeeming Democracy by Robert P. Jones

Redeeming Democracy by Robert P. Jones

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Carol A's avatar
Carol A
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Appreciated both interviews!! Thanks for making time to do both - and with Joy and the Convocation Unscripted, etc. Looking forward to your new book.

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